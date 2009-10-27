advertisement
Masters of Design 2009 Event

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Fast Company’s annual October Masters of Design issue, featuring David Butler, VP of Global Design for Coca-Cola on the cover, opens with a never-been-done treatment promoting Porsche’s new Panamera, the world’s first true sports car for four. To celebrate the special issue, more than 300 of the country’s design all-stars attended a VIP event on October 21 at Chelsea Art Museum in New York City. Masters of Design 2009 content is featured online at www.fastcompany.com/design/2009

