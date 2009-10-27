Why We Beat Our Heads on Walls

I’ve made so many job applications since March 7 I finally started listing “job applicant” as my current job. I’ve heard the dumbest collection of excuses for not hiring me, & I get no unemployment & I don’t want welfare! Excuses include: you know too much; you have too much experience; you were in business, we can’t hire you; you have a limp. Lessee – the Army advertises “be all you can be”. Hm. Must be just a slogan, not real encouragement.. After over 30 years of work, I should have lots of experience! I do – at a high level, too. I’ve never been a slacker. I wanted to retire & just work a job, but apparently it’s not an option, although I can’t figure out how to get back in business, since I am currently down to less than $50 total money.. & temp services aren’t doing anything either. As for the limp – who’s hiring gymnasts these days, anyway? (Not to mention, it’s illegal to focus on the limp.. but this is ND – land of bigotry of every kind & accompanying denial lockstep..) You know why we bang our heads on walls? Because it feels so0o good when we quit! That’s my rant for the day.. Thanks for listening.
Your thoughts are still welcome. Anyone interested in beautiful custom handmade moose or buffalo leather mocassins, let me know.