Cell Phones to the Rescue, for Iraqi Refugees

Cell phones have proven to be invaluable tools for igniting growth in the developing world: For example, African farmers rich with surplus might never have known that a region nearby is nearly starving; the crop would rot, and both regions would be worse off. But now, cell phones allow farmers to create impromptu markets on the fly, based on demand.

There’s a new stage in the evolution of cell phone use: Delivering international aid via text message. As the AFP reports:

In a test project targeting 1,000 Iraqi refugee families, the United

Nations agency will send a 22-dollar (15-euro) voucher every two months

by SMS to each family, who will be provided with a special SIM card.

The beneficiary can then exchange the electronic voucher for rice, wheat

flour, lentils, chickpeas, oil, canned fish, cheese and eggs at

selected shops.

Addressing concerns about mobile phone ownership

among the refugee population, WFP spokeswoman Emilia Casella said all

the 130,000 Iraqi refugees currently receiving food aid from the agency

in Syria have mobile phones.

As Foreign Policy remarks, “We’ve reached a very strange point in human history when it is assumed that people who don’t have access to food will have working cell phones.”

A good point, but then again, the problem for most of these refugees is that they can’t find jobs–although they had some income before the war began. These are people who obviously have already have some possessions–namely, cell phones. The question is, what’s the quickest, most efficient way to get them help?

And that’s the ingenuity of the cell phone idea: It makes use of something that Iraqis already have and stands in for a physical distribution network that would otherwise be hard to set up, police, and manage.

Plus, the program solves some of the usual impediments to international aid. Note that the U.N. isn’t simply giving food away–rather, it’s giving families the money to buy food. And that, in turn, pumps money into the local economy, giving local merchants added business and boosting employment.