Google Wave to Get App Store: What the Heck?

We understand how Apple’s insanely successful App Store has inspired many copycats in the smartphone industry, and even beyond . But here’s a bit of a head-scratcher: Google Wave, the company’s new Internet conversation aggregator, is due to get its own version of a Store. Wait, wouldn’t explaining more clearly the intended purpose of Wave itself be a bigger priority?

Word of the plans emerged for definite from within yesterday’s Google Technology User Group meeting in London, and basically confirms some words from Google’s Wave software engineer Lars Resmussen which suggested a store was “almost certainly” on the cards.

Resmussen suggested Wave developers have been clamoring for it behind the scenes. As we’ve pointed out, and has been noted again over at TheNextWeb, developers have already used Wave’s API to put together apps like teleconference and videoconference tools, and even multiplayer games. These self-same coders have obviously looked at the millions of dollars being churned out to devs from the 100,000 apps on the iTunes App Store and figured that they’d like a piece of the action on the Wave platform. Resmussen has even hinted Google could well get into the revenue-sharing game too, much as in the existing Apple and Android stores.

And though it seems slightly strange to think of an App Store to support apps built within the slightly ephemeral framework of an email/IM/social network aggregator tool, there’s one obvious bit of logic in there–a Wave app would presumably work on pretty much any platform Wave would–from smartphones to desktops.

There’s just one issue that might limit the success of a Wave App Store, and it’s a big one. While there’s much codehead excitement over Google Wave, it remains a baffling oddity to many users: It’s almost a solution without a problem to drive it. If Wave doesn’t take off with millions of users, then having an App Store, for the purposes of revenue generation, is basically pointless.