Coca-Cola and Nintendo Re-Invent Brand Image

Imagine sitting down with an ice-cold Coca-Cola, finishing up the volcano level on Mario Kart just in time to watch the Transformers. When you imagine this, what decade are you in?

The re-inventing icons trend is about re-energizing cultural icons in fresh, new and exciting ways–to capture new audiences while re-connecting with the generation that grew up with them. Pop culture icons born in the 1990s, like Mario Kart, are being re-invented for new audiences through innovative platforms like the Nintendo Wii.

As viewers continue to seek familiarity in their entertainment, producers are benefiting by providing a product that is tested and trusted–eliminating much of the risk involved in launching a new product. In other words, it’s more of a sure-thing. We will explore the cyclical nature of the world around us that makes us want to re-live memories while inventing new ones.

Key Elements

Re-connecting — In a time when our world has been turned upside down, often times it’s comforting to re-connect with brands and franchises we’re familiar with. Coca-Cola, a seemingly timeless company, is the #1 trusted brand among consumers. The iconic soda brand brings us back to a simpler, happier time. This connection with consumers might by why they have over three million Facebook fans.

Or, consider the re-emergence of Mario Kart and Street Fighter. Both iconic video games ranked in the top ten on the 2009 most popular video games chart. With 17.39 million units sold as of June 30, 2009, Mario Kart Wii is among the best selling standalone games of all-time. It is through new, innovative platforms, such as the Wii, that we can experience familiarity in fresh ways.