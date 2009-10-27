Best of TreeHugger: 2010’s Most Efficient Cars, Great Condom Ads Banned in the US, and Vertical Biofarm Gas Stations

The list is out: these are the top 10 most fuel efficient cars of 2010–and the worst gas guzzlers.
We’ve got locally grown foods, so why not locally grown fuels? We look at the proposal to build vertical biofarms above existing gas stations.
This intuitive system for switching off power sockets could help cut phantom power out of homes, and save consumers 11% on their electric bills.
A Japanese artist has created LED eyelashes, making for a strange growing trend in Asia.
The Yes Men pulled off a fantastic hoax, where they pretended to
represent the US Chamber of Commerce changing their position on climate
legislation–watch them fool CNBC on live TV.
The United States has one of the highest rates of unintended pregnancy,
mostly because contraception isn’t used properly–and having fewer
children is the number one thing people can do to fight climate change.
Could the 10 best condom ads banned in the states help?
Five new bike locks have hit the market–will they help thwart rising theft?
Dell’s headquarters got a big green upgrade–a solar panel-covered parking lot with electric car charging stations.
The misleading Smart Choices food labeling program (thankfully) bites the dust.
