Report From Power To Innovate 2009

What a week it was! Last Thursday and Friday Invention Machine held its annual Power To Innovate conference. The event was well attended and drew international representation of users of Invention Machine Goldfire innovation software platform.

For me, this is always a terrific event. The pre-event activities

began on Wednesday with a workshop on specific innovation methods. In

parallel with the workshop, the Invention Machine Customer Advisory

Council, a group of lead Goldfire customers, met to review the 2010

Goldfire technology roadmap. The feedback provide by our clients is

always very valuable in shaping the capabilities we provide in Goldfire

to knowledge enable innovation workers.

During the two days of the main conference, there were a number

great sessions and highlights. The theme for this year’s conference

was “Collaborate to Innovate.” Mark Atkins, CEO of Invention Machine,

gave the opening keynote in which he described the need for and

benefits of creating a vibrant Innovation Intelligence Ecosystem.

This was followed by Boston Scientific’s Randy Schiestl, VP Research

and Development, and Jude Currier, Cardiovascular Knowledge Management

& Innovation Practices Lead, who described how Boston Scientific is

building its innovation competence and the central role Goldfire and

the Innovation Intelligence Ecosystem play in this.

Right after lunch, Jim Belfiore (@jsbelfiore on Twitter) presented a

fascinating case study of how he had used the power of Goldfire’s

latest innovation research capabilities to accelerate the exploration

of global knowledge around lymphoma. I followed Jim with a

presentation of the near term Goldfire product roadmap showing how

global innovation communities will be connected through the innovation

collaboration platform.

There were also plenty of great breakout sessions. A sampling of

the user led sessions includes: Jill Kunzelman, Senior Research

Engineer at PolyOne, talked about her experiences and lessons learned

in driving a successful deployment of innovation software; Curtis Barr,

Bemis Research & Development, discussed using Goldfire as a

catalyst for the R&D process; and Rich Durand, Director, Material

and Characterization Science at Sun Chemical, showed some interesting

examples of how the technique of function modeling can be used to

understand chemical innovation challenges.

I enjoyed presenting two breakout sessions. The first was on

building a high performance innovation organization. The other was on

overcoming the challenges of open innovation.

Of course beyond the sessions, the opportunity to network is one of

the best parts of a conference like Power To Innovate. It gave me a

great chance to met friends, old and new, from the global Goldfire

community. It was also great to catch up with two fellow innovation

bloggers. Andrea Meyer was the events official blogger and also did a

great job of tweeting live from the event. Drew Boyd was also there. (You can find Drew’s write up of the event on his blog here.)