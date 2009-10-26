‘Top Chef: Just Desserts’: Can Cable Stand Another Cupcake Show?

When Fast Company listed non-chefs Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz among the most creative people in food , we praised them for producing Top Chef. Now, says Variety , they’re getting their Just Desserts. The Top Chef spin-off, set to air sometime in 2010, “will pit pastry chefs against one other in a weekly elimination competish”–Variety‘s abbrev, not ours–“similar to the original Top Chef.” Because if there’s one thing missing from cable, it’s dessert-reality shows, right?

Not quite. In recent months, Ultimate Cake-Off and Amazing Wedding Cakes have both found sweet success on TLC and WE TV, respectively. Food Network’s Ace of Cakes just had its seventh-season premiere. And with 2.3 million viewers a week, Cake Boss, a docu-series featuring Buddy Valastro, who heads a family-run Italian bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, is TLC’s second most-popular program–right behind tabloid juggernaut Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Can cable stand another cupcake show? In general, Bravo has done a good job turning its hot properties into full-blown franchises. (See: Sheer Genius/Tabitha’s Salon Takeover, and all four incarnations of The Real Housewives.) And if dessert-reality is trendy right now, says Robert Seidemen, co-editor of TV By The Numbers, Top Chef: Just Desserts “seems like a logical extension of the Top Chef brand, and a smart move by Bravo.” Also, given the cheap cost of reality programming, it’s a relatively low-risk investment.

Here’s hoping it pays off–and that it deters other cablers from hawking desserts like these:

