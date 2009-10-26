Leaders, There Really Are Some Stupid Questions!

Over this past year of presenting the concepts of Reality Based Leadership at conferences nationwide, I have often heard leaders unconsciously, routinely spouting off cliches that not only remain untested but that are absolutely false. Worse yet, they are encouraging a huge waste of scarce team resources.

A favorite cliché of mine to bust right in front of their eyes is, “There are no stupid questions.”

There are no stupid questions!? Seriously, that statement might have been true for a short time when you were 5 years old and the teacher was a scary big person and your confidence was a little low. We used this statement because we wanted to get you over that hump and encourage you to participate in class. Now, it’s simply a workplace cliché. You are now 45 and it is a core expectation that you participate and select your questions more wisely.

In fact, to ask any question uncensored, can even be irresponsible. With the wave of a single question, one employee can cost the company thousands of dollars when they do not even have signature authority to spend $10 on behalf of the company. A single stupid question can commission resources in the form of meetings, research, analysis and discussions that are a total waste of time, talent and focus. Key resources are wasted seeking an answer that doesn’t exist, doesn’t matter, or reinforces the erroneous belief that others are the source of our problems.

How does the cliché, “There are no stupid questions,” live on? Well, too many leaders repeat this cliché in a measly attempt to get their employees to feel “comfortable” and to encourage employees to ask any question – at any time. These same leaders lament that their people focus on the wrong things, that there is too much conflict and drama in their workplaces, and that they are not getting the results required.

They don’t even realize that the source of their pain is their own encouragement of questions of any type. They go on to complain that they are pulled away from their main roles of developing people and driving the team for results by constant interruptions – usually from employees asking, “Do you have a minute?” Followed by a really stupid question such as, “Why do things keep changing?” or “Why doesn’t anyone tell me anything?” or “Who thought of this?”

In my opinion, these are really stupid questions and here’s why: