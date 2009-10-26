How to Get Noticed in a Web 2.0 World

I have to chuckle about how many people today talk about making millions on the Internet as if money just falls off the screen. If that were the case, of course, smart companies like the New York Times and other publishers would have figured out a way to monetize the Web. And the people talking about making the fortunes would be lolling on the proverbial beach.What anyone can do today is use the Internet to get free publicity. I’ve written before about the firm that went from Anonymity to Fame in Just One Tweet.The fact is that the Internet has leveled the playing field so you no longer need to be a behemoth to have a worldwide megaphone. Here are five ways to get noticed in a Web 2.0 World:Have a great story to tell. No one will care about your latest new hire unless of course it’s Steve Jobs. Instead play up the new, the distinctive, the relevant. Tie it to news or the latest business trend if possible.Be an expert. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, just know more than the next person. Think today how many people call themselves social media experts. Are they? Probably not. They just know a little bit more than the next person. Become a social media maven. Don’t look for business-building but relationship-building through social media. Keywords and postings are also searchable in Google, AOL, etc. Issue a press release, which contrary to rumors of its demise still works. A well-written press release still opens media door, and, equally important, drives traffic to your website. Here is a rull of thumb: For bloggers, tight is right. For general consumption, keep it simple.