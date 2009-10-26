Why You Should Prioritize Your People Above the Product

When I lived in L.A., I was fortunate enough to take part in a number of really fantastic film projects. Either as an actor, producer, or director, I dove headlong into making these projects a success, and to some extent, they all were. I worked on one film, however, where the environment was completely different from all the rest: It was all about the product.

In this project, we were there to do a job, and that job was to make an exceptional film. Okay, no problem; that was always the case. But on this project, it came at a pretty big sacrifice: the people. In other words, it was more important to the powers that be that the film get made than that the filmmakers (and actors and others on set) enjoy the process of creating the work.

In my experience, putting the product before your people is a shortcut to mediocre work. As a business owner, as a leader, it’s crucial that you treat your employees with respect and integrity. Otherwise, they will never give you their loyalty or their best selves, which means that the product will suffer. And so will your relationships with clients and, by effect, your business as a whole. This is one of the most important lessons I have learned in my career.

Start seeing the difference for yourself by doing the following: