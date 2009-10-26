Iraq’s Official New History Provides Insight On Crafting Company Narratives

Last week the Iraqi government launched a new version of its official history. As student s return t o school from the Ramadan holiday they found new history book s waiting for them that include the major changes the nation has experienced in recent years and open up topics that were once censored.

This power to write history is sacred. As Oscar Wilde said, “Anybody can make history; only a great man can write it.” This power comes from the fact that the narratives

we live in have a powerful, hidden hand in determining how we interpret

our environment. This fact, long noted by Hindu and Buddhist

traditions, is supported by an ever-growing body of scientific

knowledge. Innovators who significantly impact the world seem able to recognize when we are living a story with a dead ending . Then they abandon the current tale to enter a new one that empowers people to act when no one else will. I’ve been researching narratives relating to business, and I’ve found three lessons that can help us better leverage the full power of storytelling. 1. Choose a new starting point Like

turning the rudder of a ship, you can change the future people

anticipate by retelling the past. One key is to strategically pick the

right starting point.

Let’s c onsider Hewlett-Packard as an example of this principle. Since 2006, HP has engineered a remarkable turnaround under the leadership of CEO Mark Hurd . But I believe the groundwork for this 180 -degree change was laid years prior under his predecessor Carly Fiorina . Core to her strategy was the idea of “resetting” the HP story by

reaching back to HP’s original roots. The company’s internal and

external messaging brought to life the story of the company’s founders,

Hewlett and Packard, working in their garage, building the ir first products. In fact the HP “garage” was elevated into an icon that roots the company in a common starting point and grounds them in a history of invention. 2 . Show the system is stuck People are willing to change only when th ey grow discontented with where things are. In 2007, Michael Dell took back the reins of his company. Dell, the company that had revolutionized the computer industry by introducing a direct-to-consumer model, was in serious trouble as competitors began copying that model. With its stock sin king, the company turned to its founder for help. In trying to craft a turnaround, Michael Dell has played on the story, as all narrative experts do. He repeatedly says that “this is a defining moment in our history and in our relationships with customers.” The

first part of his message is a wake-up call: the future that Dell

employees and partners are imagining is not the right one because the

old direct model is no longer unique. He then paints a future of

promise: “We know our competitors drive complexity and needless cost

into consumers’ environments. We

intend to break this cycle.” In other words, he is arguing that the

competition is stuck and this presents an opportunity for his company.

3. Repeat E mbedding a new story requires

far greater effort than you might think. Communicating your version of

the past and future—your vision—demands repeatedly delivering it to

your audience using creative m ethods to remind them and keep them convinced. I’ve wo rked with several companies to e mbed new stories that alter behaviors and thereby build a competitive advantage.

It usually requires carefully picking the stories that illustrate the

turning points you want people to remember, then telling them over and

over in meeting s, by email, through visual displays, in continuing education classes and through textbooks , like the Iraqi government. But the effort is worth it. E very

leadership book underscores the importance of maintaining a long-term

vision in the minds of your people. This vision is a product of the

past, of the story people tell themselves about what has happened and

therefore what to expect in the future. For your innovations to succeed

you must r evise, edit, and rewrite prevailing stories. Ask yourself the questions below to see how you can rediscover your past and write a new success story. 1. Where did this idea come from?

2. How did the company find its current direction? 3. Is our mission clearly stated? 4. How can I remind my employees that they are working toward something bigger than themselves? 5. How can I use my company’s stories to engage and inspire my staff and my customers?