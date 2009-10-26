Assemble a Change Leadership Team to champion your initiative everywhere it’s important for your presence to be felt. The members of the Change Leadership Team are drawn from
your Most Valuable Players – the people who will bring your new idea to life. They are the leaders of your most important constituencies. This
group is tasked with building a shared vision and coordinating the activities
of your change program. Building a shared view is the key to creating coherence
throughout the system.
It is the Change Leadership Team’s mandate to steer the
change as it unfolds. They take the initiative through to successful conclusion,
across the territory of the organization and under varying conditions. This
team is responsible for navigating the road, so to speak. They will deal with
unanticipated detours, potholes, and shortcuts. They will make the day-to-day
decisions responsible for arriving at your destination safe and sound.
Through collaboration they will bust silos, uniting people
from disparate functions and departments to create unique synergies. Because they represent all parts of your program, they have a unique capacity to connect to other stakeholders
including customers, members, and partners.
Four
Purposes of the Change Leadership Team
1.
Improve the quality of leadership
3.
Coordinate effectively, especially when issues
involve multiple constituencies
4.
Create a forum for working through complex
issues
Six-step
Lifecycle of a Change Leadership Team
1.
Identify leadership candidates from your
critical constituencies – i.e., those whose engagement and buy-in is required
for success.
2.
Invite the candidates to participate in the
Change Leadership Team.
3.
Convene the team and put in place processes to
a.
Develop professional skills based on the needs
of the change program
b.
Provide professional recognition for the members
c.
Articulate ground rules and guidelines for team
effectiveness
d.
Deal with disagreements within the team
e.
Remove people from the team should the need
arise
f.
Report in concisely to keep members abreast of
developments throughout the organization and across their constituencies
4.
Meet regularly to:
a.
Provide support to team members
b.
Share best practices
c.
Review progress, individual check-ins and
overall activity
d.
Identify challenges
e.
Create solutions
5.
Bring people in and remove them based on the program’s needs
6.
Dissolve the team when the change program has
reached maturity.
The quality of leadership is improved by bringing together
leaders from the most important constituencies.
