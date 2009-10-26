Assemble a Change Leadership Team to champion your initiative everywhere it’s important for your presence to be felt. The members of the Change Leadership Team are drawn from

your Most Valuable Players – the people who will bring your new idea to life. They are the leaders of your most important constituencies. This

group is tasked with building a shared vision and coordinating the activities

of your change program. Building a shared view is the key to creating coherence

throughout the system.

It is the Change Leadership Team’s mandate to steer the

change as it unfolds. They take the initiative through to successful conclusion,

across the territory of the organization and under varying conditions. This

team is responsible for navigating the road, so to speak. They will deal with

unanticipated detours, potholes, and shortcuts. They will make the day-to-day

decisions responsible for arriving at your destination safe and sound.

Through collaboration they will bust silos, uniting people

from disparate functions and departments to create unique synergies. Because they represent all parts of your program, they have a unique capacity to connect to other stakeholders

including customers, members, and partners.

Four

Purposes of the Change Leadership Team

1.

Improve the quality of leadership

2.

Spread the burden of execution