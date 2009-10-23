Early-Stage Startups Alive and Kicking in Q3, Venture Funding Shows

In the middle of a venture capital funding slump, you might think that early stage investments would be the hardest hit–VC dollars would be siphoned away from early-stage deals and poured into existing portfolio companies (conventionally Series B, C, D, etc. deals). In other words, money attracts money.

You’d have good reason for this belief. Overall venture capital investment funding levels are significantly lower on a year-over-year basis ($6.1B in Q3 2009 versus $7.2B in Q3 2008, according to ChubbyBrain). The absolute amount of money flowing to these early stage ventures is less than it has been.

But consider the case of the Q3 2009 ChubbyBrain venture capital deal (For a comprehensive view into Q3 venture capital activity, download the 44-page Fast Company-ChubbyBrain Q3 VC Activity report here). Plus, the funding data shows that early stage investing is still definitely happening. In fact, 29% of all deals done by venture capital firms in Q3 fall into the early stage category (typically but not always seed and Series A deals).

When looking at the current state of venture activity, the numbers in aggregate for early stage venture funding look solid. They are not uniform across sectors as the graph below illustrates–25% of deals in Software are early stage (not including Internet or mobile software) while nearly 40% of all deals in both the health care and electronics sectors (including chips and semiconductors, electronic components) are in early stage companies.

Given that Health care and Internet are the two dominant deal-count, we looked at the data over the course of the year to see if early stage investment in these sectors has been gaining or losing momentum or holding steady.