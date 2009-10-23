Mobile Lounges and Development Methodology

I recently flew into Washington Dulles airport, and I was struck anew with the sheer impracticality of the Dulles “mobile lounge.” It’s like something out of Star Wars. I can only imagine the glee of the Chrysler salesman who, in 1962, sold the Dulles airport authority a fleet of these whimsical things.

You may think that modernist-era people movers have very little to do with embedded engineering. You’re basically right—but stick with me, because there’s a worthwhile point here.

Mobile lounges are 54 feet long by 16 feet wide, travel at a top speed of 25 mph, and can move just over 100 passengers. Today, 19 mobile lounges are used to connect the Dulles main terminal with some of the other terminals. When a mobile lounge nears its dock, the entire passenger compartment scissors up, which is so much easier than building a ramp, I guess.

The whole thing isn’t sensible, on so many levels. Hard cost data is difficult to come by, but just think about it:

* The upfront engineering effort must have been nontrivial; mobile lounges, with their scissor lifting mechanism and odd size, are not particularly similar to anything else Chrysler was likely to have had lying around in the late 1950s.

* The per-lounge cost, especially in low volume, must be pretty high.

* Maintenance on these beasts would be a specialized skill, and spare parts must be hard to come by, especially after so many years.

Why mobile lounges?

Evidently, Eero Saarinen—the great modernist architect who designed Dulles airport, JFK airport and the St. Louis arch—is to blame for the mobile lounge. Saarinen wanted to do away with the long distances that people have to move through large airports, and he didn’t like the cost of the finger-like “jet bridges” found in typical airports, either. He conceived of the mobile lounge as a way to move people from a central point directly to their aircraft while affording airport management several operational benefits.