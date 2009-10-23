Should businesses and human resources departments create social media policies for employees? If so, how?

advertisement

advertisement

April 15, 2009 is a day that will go down in the annals of Domino’s

Pizza history. The day started out just fine—the red-and-blue-and-black

brand was as strong as ever. Then the clock hit 3:30 p.m.—text messages, e-mails, and phone calls

started to trickle in to corporate executives. Soon, messages started

pouring in, and within an hour it was a deluge! The cause for all the attention? Two employees in the Conover, North Carolina Domino’s had been

messing around the kitchen. Laughing hysterically, they flung dough at

each other. They stuck ingredients up their nostrils, and then blew

them on uncooked sandwiches. What made it worse was that they videotaped their “fun” and uploaded the footage on YouTube for everyone to see.

advertisement

With the help of Twitter, Facebook, and other online social mediums, millions upon millions of viewers were drawn to the clip. It was a corporate disaster. Welcome to the (sometimes unwieldy) world of online branding! Should businesses create social media policies? If so, how?

advertisement

Recent research from Robert Half Technology reveals that over half

of chief information officers (CIOs) do not allow employees to visit

social networking sites for any reason while they are at work (1,400

CIOs from companies around the United States with 100 or more

employees surveyed). Dave Willmer, executive director of Robert Half Technology, reported

that “using social networking sites may divert employees’ attention

away from more pressing priorities, so it’s understandable that some

companies limit access.” However, he added that for “some professions,

however, these sites can be leveraged as effective business tools,

which may be why about one in five companies allows their use for

work-related purposes.” Chad Houghton, the director of e-media and business development at

the Society for Human Resource Management, states that “the old way of

doing things is to create an unnecessarily restrictive model of

engagement that prevents companies from leveraging new media

appropriately.” He suggests that “it might be beneficial not to create

some arbitrary rules without first seeing where the opportunities and

risks really are.” That being said, here are some things to consider as you weigh the

pros and cons of creating a social media policy for your business: Clearly think through and explicitly state your corporate goals for social media usage

Your policy should be an extension of those goals. When you clearly

establish and communicate your goals and the tools available to

accomplish them, it should be easier to train associates on the

different social media tools and how they can be utilized appropriately. Stress responsibility and good judgment

Educate your associates that they represent, if even in a very small

way, your company when they are active on social networks. Help them

understand they need to take responsibility for what they write and

exercise good judgment and common sense.

advertisement

Consider audiences

On any of the many social media channels, remember that potential

readers can include prospects, clients, and employees (current and

former). Consider who might come across different postings before

publishing them and make sure you aren’t offending any of those groups. Content is King!

Social media will likely pay nice dividends for your company if you and

your associates add value to your followers, fans, viewers, readers,

and users. Give them content that is educational, informational,

and entertaining! PPP (Protect Proprietary Property)

Make sure associates understand what they can (and should) share and

what is to be kept behind the corporate veil of protection. Employees

who willingly and knowingly share confidential or proprietary

information should know they do so at the risk of losing their jobs and

possibly even ending up as a defendant in a civil lawsuit. Make all

ramifications clear in your company’s social media policy! Stay productive and pay the bills!

Social media won’t help much unless your company is profitable and in

the black. Strike the appropriate balance between social media and

other work, and make sure you drive this point home with

your associates. Remember the “4 Rs”

If you are active in social media and are REAL, RELEVANT, and RESPONSIVE, you will create the business RELATIONSHIPS that will help make social media one of the best and most effective PR and marketing tools available. So, what are the best next steps?

advertisement

Search online and find examples of corporate social media policies,

and use them to help you craft yours. Include your associates in

creating the policies, and have them help create staff incentives for

moving the needle positively and, conversely, negative ramifications if

the policies are not adhered to strictly. Finally, consult legal

counsel to ensure the policy is legitimate and can be

reasonably enforced. In the end, social media can be a medium that helps raise company

morale while also raising company profits. Harness its power and

leverage the abilities of your staff to help you spread the word about

your product and services, and then sit back and enjoy the ride along

the (new and improved) information superhighway! John Dye Fluid Studio

advertisement

801-295-9820 http://www.fluid-studio.net