Death of the Book Review

My first book, Spooked, a hard look at corporate espionage, came out in 2000 and received about 30 reviews in all sorts of publications. There were the usual suspects, like The New York Times, Publishers Weekly, Wall Street Journal, and Library Journal, to the less usual–National Post, Electronic Business–to the now defunct (Business 2.0). My second book, Tragic Indifference, shed light on the Ford-Firestone imbroglio, when Firestone tires were blowing apart sending Ford Explorers rolling over at highway speed, leaving a trail of broken bodies in their wake. Published in late 2003, it garnered just seven reviews.

Now I’m on my third book, Viral Loop, which hit bookstore shelves

last week. It’s been reviewed exactly once–in SmartMoney magazine, which named

it one of the “7 Best Fall Reads.” To be fair, Publishers Weekly and Library Journal have scheduled reviews, but frankly it doesn’t matter. Book reviews don’t sell books anymore. All they do is act as marketing fragments for publishers and authors to spin for promotion.

Good reviews help, at best, incrementally, and bad reviews hurt, at worst, incrementally. They’re published then they disappear, living on as pithy testimonials on authors’ Web sites, or on the back covers or in the fronts of paperback editions.

It wasn’t always this way. A rave review 20 years ago in, say, The New York Times, Washington Post, or

Publishers Weekly could usher an obscure author into the limelight. Those were the days when there were dozens upon dozens of book review sections in newspapers and magazines. Since then their number has steadily diminished. The Washington Post Book Review is kaput and other newspapers found they couldn’t

sell ads in their book sections. Magazines can ill afford to devote the few pages they have left for editorial about books. Columbia University has even cancelled its course on book reviewing, given by critic James Shapiro. There was too little demand for it.

Naturally, there are survivors. But The New York Times Sunday Book Review seems more concerned with

big name authors–or with promoting Times staffers that Boss Sulzberger pays–than with surveying the mass of new talent out there. Publishers Weekly has a circulation of 25,000 (mostly book industry professionals). That’s less than half the number of people who attend New York Giants football games. The New York Review of Books reaches more readers, but while the reviews are elegantly crafted they are usually concerned with fairly esoteric subject matter.

Like news, book reviews have become crowd-sourced, with bloggers and Amazon readers leading the way. But these reviews, unlike those that appear in publications, do have an impact on sales, because they appear right next to the product being sold and persist in online perpetuity. Would you buy

an electric razor at Macy’s if the department store listed a bevy of complaints

from dissatisfied customers next to it? Indeed, an academic paper by Yale Economics professor Judith Chevalier found that while

positive reviews increase a book’s sales and negative reviews dampen them, “the impact of 1-star reviews is greater than the impact of 5-star reviews.”

It’s no wonder authors game reviews on Amazon. They are also victimized by them. Hence what I call the

Amazon Review Cycle: A book comes out and the first reviews tend to earn 5-stars–on the very day it is first made available to the public. Why is that? Because the author’s friends and family flock to the page to offer support; most haven’t even read the book. Characteristically the reviews are short, vague, and positively glowing. Then come the meanies who dislike the author. We all make enemies during the course of our careers, and what follow are the snippy, snarky 1-star disparagements, also submitted by those who haven’t read the book.