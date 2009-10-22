Facebook is Many Things…but “UC Killer” is not one of Them

Doug Mahoney from Doug on IPComm calls it a “UC Killer”:

Built using Facebook’s APIs, Avaya’s FacePhone is an

enterprise app that loads into Facebook and is designed to enable

social networking functionality within the enterprise, on a

business-to-business basis, and on a business-to-consumer basis and

enables voice, video availability, as well as the stock Facebookness of

chat and IM. … doesn’t this sound a whole lot like UC? Hmmm… it’s like UC, but it’s built on a common platform and is built

to leverage social media with both call center features (consumer to

biz, biz to biz), as well as enable communications within the large

enterprise. Smells a lot like “traditional” UC solutions, but at a MUCH

LOWER cost of implementation. Since users are already familiar with

and using Facebook for communication, this app fits right in.

I’m going to respectfully disagree with that.

I think Doug’s argument relies on the assumption that UC solutions

are ‘closed’ systems – so, therefore, if you can get UC-like

functionality from places like Facebook, which are outside of the

closed UC system, then you’re ‘killing’ the UC solution.

But…really, isn’t the whole point of a UC solution that it’s

open? That’s certainly our philosophy: when it comes to CRM, you can

integrate BroadWorks into salesforce.com, or ACT, or Microsoft

Dynamics; when it comes to business messaging/presence solutions, you

can integrate BroadWorks into Microsoft OCS/Exchange, IBM Sametime, or

Google Apps….or even Facebook – something our BroadSoft Xtended team demonstrated about 18 months ago.

So – if you’re bringing a ‘closed’ UC solution to market –if your UC

solution is basically an “all-in” PBX on steroids – and yes, there are

plenty of “PBX in UC clothing” boxes out there – then Doug’s absolutely

right: Facebook is going to be a threat to you. But if you’re a

Service Provider delivering UC off of the BroadWorks platform – a

platform that’s committed to application integration – then Facebook, salesforce.com, mint.com – these are all assets to you, not threats.