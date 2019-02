The idea of employment being sustainable has a lot of appeal in this day and age of job insecurity. Now there’s a whole new meaning to the term. “Sustainability” these days means your job involves green, environmental initiatives, or else falls under the umbrella of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It’s a great new way for you to increase your marketability. You can differentiate yourself as a capable employee who can also get profit-enhancing CSR done. But don’t just take it from me.