GE Demos the Vscan, a Pocket-Sized Ultrasound Device, at its Healthymagination Showcase

GE announced its pocket-sized Vscan this week at the Web 2.0 conference, a small, portable ultrasound device that could radically transform the way doctors make quick and simple assessment of life-threatening issues. It’s also portable and durable enough to be used in the field in developing nations.

The device, which is the size of a cell phone (well, a much older model at least), puts the ability to see and diagnose many issues directly into the doctor’s hand. It could also reduce health-care costs in general because patients would no longer need to be routed to specialists just to get ultrasounds. GE thinks this device could one day replace the physician’s stethoscope.

The Vscan is a centerpiece of GE’s Healthymagination Showcase in Midtown Manhattan, which will be open to the public this Saturday. We got a sneak preview of the space, which was designed by Local Projects, Thinc Design, Urban A&O, and Hyperquake, and projects real stories about health onto real hospital elements like gurneys–and, cleverly, stacks of paperwork.

On Thursday, designers, doctors, and journalists convened at the Healthymagination showcase to talk about the impact design can make on the country’s struggling health care system. Five speakers from very different realms of the design and medical worlds–Nussbaum, MoMA’s Paola Antonelli, Dr. Nicholas F. LaRusso, of the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Gary Eric Kalkut, of Monterfiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Bob Schwartz, general manager of global design at GE Healthcare, each discussed some revolutionary ways that design is tranforming the face of health care. “A medical procedure is one of the most emotional experiences you can have,” said Schwartz as he opened the event. “So why is the design of most medical equipment and environments devoid of emotion?” Several recent innovations in the field presented by each speaker proved otherwise.