Authors + Social Media = Tribes…and Tribes Sell Books

Sure, attention is rapidly moving online, but truth is, having a traditional printed book still remains one of the most effective credibility-building tools out there.

Challenge is, whether you self-publish or go with a traditional publisher, the

marketing is on you. (C’mon, you know it’s the truth!)

So, my business pal, @JonathanFields wanted to wake other authors up to the need to

step up and take control — ’cause that’s what he’s all about.

So last month he released a whitepaper called “The Truth

About Book Marketing” that was instantly downloaded thousands

of times.

The questions that whitepaper created led him to launch

TribalAuthor.com and Tribal Author Camp as a way to share the most

innovative book marketing strategies and case studies.

If you have a book out now that’s NOT selling well or if you have a book coming out, you need to be there, too.

Many

of you know I don’t attend events unless I’m speaking — well this

time, I’m the student. That’s how important I think this event is.