The Poop Hits the Fan: Vornado Calls B.S. on Dyson, but Does It Matter? [UPDATED]

Vornado must have had a pretty rude awakening when the new Dyson fan was announced. They were humming along when, all of the sudden, a massive competitor–known for reshaping an entire industry–comes hurtling towards them on a collision course. And so naturally, Vornado is firing back on some of the claims made by Dyson and making some performance claims of its own.

Their most concrete claims come down to numbers: The Vornado 660 fan costs a $90, compared to Dyson’s $330. And while Dyson’s reported figures of blowing 118 gallons of air per second sound pretty impressive, Vornado says their fan produces 283–basically hard enough to circulate air in the entire room, and allow you to raise your AC by eight degrees. (We’re not sure how Vornado arrived at the Dyson figure quoted above, of 79, rather than 118.)

In terms of energy savings, that sounds like a pretty strong argument. But what’s most surprising is that Dyson’s claims of blowing without buffeting might not amount to much, if you’re talking about a big, expensive fan. Here’s video of the Vornado 660 in action, and it looks pretty damn smooth:







But all of this earnest counterpunching by Vornado also seems to miss the point entirely. Exhibit A would be simply how the fans look, side by side.

Moreover, Dyson, to use an old saw, has never been about selling the steak. They sell the sizzle. When vacuum cleaners became largely commoditized, they waded in and simply changed the subject from sucking power to “losing suction.” They’re not selling a vacuum cleaner or a fan–they’re selling the story behind them, and the story of their technical innovations. And Dyson products, even when they don’t necessarily out-perform their competitors, wear that story in their very design.