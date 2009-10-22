Polaroid SX-70 and Other Classic Products That Have Social Media at Their Core

In the past year I’ve had the opportunity to revisit many of the products that were popular during my childhood in the 1970s and 1980s. Context: I was contributing to William Lidwell and Gerry Mancsa’s forthcoming book, Deconstructing Product Design .

Deconstructing Product Design analyzes the design elements of 100 famous and infamous products from the last century, ranging from the mundane (Dixon Ticonderoga Pencil) to the luxurious (Chanel No. 5 Flacon) and the high-tech (Apple’s iPhone). It includes comments from experts in graphic design, design history, industrial design, architecture, interaction design, human factors (including myself), and other specialized areas.

As I revisited decades-old experiences I had with products like the Polaroid Instant Camera and the Sony Walkman, I was struck by a realization. These seminal products provided technology that enabled sharing pictures, music, and ideas–in other words, social media. Like Flickr, Facebook, Twitter, and other relatively recent Web 2.0 applications, these pre-digital products also enabled real-time (or near real-time) distribution and sharing of individual experiences.

Sharing and “Tagging” Photos: The Polaroid Instant Camera

My father, an amateur photographer, owned numerous high-end contemporary and antique cameras. But he still saw the value in purchasing a Polaroid SX-70. Unlike predecessor “instant” cameras, the Polaroid was a true SLR, and the film development process was not only quick but automatic. This, in conjunction with the suspense of watching the transition from green blobs to colorful images, made it ideal for kids to use.

The ability to take pictures and then quickly see the results increased the informality around photography that we take for granted with digital cameras and camera phones today. Rather than waiting days or weeks to finish the film roll and drop it off for processing–and then await the opening of the photos (incidentally, a suspenseful ritual that has been lost)–Polaroid photographers could share photos almost instantly. The casual nature of this photography led to photographing multiple takes, or images of the same event to get slightly different perspectives, and to creating copies for people who shared in the moment.