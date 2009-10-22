New Influencer: A Social Media and Blogging Classic

This month, our team read Paul Gillin’s book, The New Influencer: A Marketer’s Guide to Social Media. We wanted to share some of the key points that make this book a social media and blogging classic.
Total Rating
4.5 out of 5
Who Should Read the Book
Thinking about writing a blog for your small business or are you a marketer looking to dial-up your clients presence on the web? Paul Gillin’s book, The New Influencer: A Marketer’s Guide to Social Media, offers practical advice for anyone, whether you’re a seasoned marketer or digital novice, to increase brand presence and capture new audiences in the online space. Nearly four years after its publication, it remains relevant and useful to industry professionals and greenhorns alike.
What is the Book About
The New Influencer takes a serious examination of social media and blogging in the digital transition of business to the web. It is digestible in its simplicity yet alive with rich examples, case studies and anecdotes. Gillin provides sensible information on how to increase market share through blogging and social media while building a community of engaged users. He pulls insights from successful small auto blogs to corporate missteps in the blogosphere to guide readers on how to avoid common pitfalls.
Why is the Book Important
There are many books that have followed in Paul Gillin’s path; however, The New Influencer remains an essential tool for marketers and non-marketers alike. Gillin is a forerunner in his exploration of digital influencers, and though the web is fast-paced, Gillin still captures the fundamentals of blogging and social media. The New Influencers has won accolades from industry professionals, such as Seth Godin and mainstream media, such as The Wall Street Journal.
Why is this Book Unique
Though there are a lot of on and offline publications that examine blogging, podcasting and social media, the scope of Gillin’s in-depth analysis, research and insights remain strong and reliable to this day. Gillin spent the extra time interviewing industry professionals, such as Jeff Jarvis (author of BuzzMachine) and Michael Arrington (creator of TechCrunch). By doing his homework and exploring many the facets of blogging and social media, The New Influencer is a credible resource for experienced bloggers and those breaking into the blogosphere.
Similar Books
To add further credibility to The New Influencer, Paul Gillin practices what he…
To read more about New Influencers, go to Sparxoo, a digital marketing, branding and business development.