New Influencer: A Social Media and Blogging Classic

This month, our team read Paul Gillin’s book, The New Influencer: A Marketer’s Guide to Social Media. We wanted to share some of the key points that make this book a social media and blogging classic.

Total Rating

4.5 out of 5

Who Should Read the Book

Thinking about writing a blog for your small business or are you a marketer looking to dial-up your clients presence on the web? Paul Gillin’s book, The New Influencer: A Marketer’s Guide to Social Media, offers practical advice for anyone, whether you’re a seasoned marketer or digital novice, to increase brand presence and capture new audiences in the online space. Nearly four years after its publication, it remains relevant and useful to industry professionals and greenhorns alike.

What is the Book About

The New Influencer takes a serious examination of social media and blogging in the digital transition of business to the web. It is digestible in its simplicity yet alive with rich examples, case studies and anecdotes. Gillin provides sensible information on how to increase market share through blogging and social media while building a community of engaged users. He pulls insights from successful small auto blogs to corporate missteps in the blogosphere to guide readers on how to avoid common pitfalls.

Why is the Book Important