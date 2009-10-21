Lesson For Marketers: Respect Your Prspect’s Intelligence

One of the points I make repeatedly in Principled Profit: Marketing That Puts People First is to respect your prospect’s intelligence–and with good reason. To succeed in business, you need long-term relationships. And you don’t get them by insulting people.

I could list bad-practice examples from now until the end of time.

Every once in a while, I find one that just pisses me off because it

seems to shout, “Hey, Stupid! Send us money!” The one that landed in my

postal mailbox yesterday was one of them.

It was a plain, typed envelope–with a sprayed barcode and a

nonprofit bulkrate stamp. No return address. Yeah, I opened it–after

all, Google’s AdSense checks can’t be identified from the outside.

Inside, a post-it with this text in a very UNconvincing handwriting font:

Shel,

have you

seen this?

Brian

Yes, three lines of text all lined up, and the name about under the question mark.

The sticky note was attached to (and amazingly precisely lined up

with) a piece of newsprint. The front had an ad for a charity I’ve

heard of but don’t contribute to. The back was a fake news story about

the same charity.

No clue about who Brian might be, except that the fake article mentions the CEO’s first name happens to be Brian.