Spreadable Media: A Cure for Viral Marketing

Two-and-a-half years ago, when I was writing regularly for the MIT Convergence Culture Consortium blog, I received word that Xerox was launching a new online video series. In the title, their press release touted, “Xerox Launches Its First Ever Viral As Part Of new Multimillion Pound Marketing Campaign.” It has regularly become my starting point for talking about how distorted the concept of “viral marketing” has become.

To be fair, the Xerox video series was innovative in its goal of creating a fun way to engage with a B2B audience. However, bragging about the “viral” success of a video a company is launching at its outset, and doing so in a press release above all else, was an illustration of the overenthusiastic adoption of the phrase, “We want something to go viral.”

In 2009, I’d like to say we’ve all been inoculated from taking the viral metaphor to its extreme, but I’ve found the strain quite resistant in marketing circles. The “V word” is still cropping up with colleagues, clients, prospects and at industry events all too often. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that a Jupiter Research report last year found that only 15% of advertising labeled “viral” is actually successful.

The problem is, in part, with metrics and exactly what marketers have in mind when they use the term “viral.” When the term first came in vogue in the mid-1990s, the example used was fairly straightforward. Those who had a Hotmail account sent one another messages. At the bottom of each email was a marketing message from Hotmail, encouraging recipients to sign up for a free email account with them. The metaphor worked well; each email acted as a carrier for a “tagalong” marketing message unintended by the author.

The viral metaphor has been stretched, however, to try and explain any situation in which a video becomes popular and widely spread by an audience. And those situations just aren’t analogous with a biological phenomenon like the spread of a virus. When I receive or stumble on a news story, I make a whole host of decisions about whether I am going to share it with others:

Do I want to look at it?

If I decide to, is it worth sharing with others?

If it is worth sharing with others, what combination of people I know would I want to share it with, depending on the content?

What is the context I am going to share it under?

The final question is, for marketers, the most important one of all to consider. Even if the spreader (the infected one in the viral metaphor) doesn’t choose to add any commentary whatsoever to a video, podcast or news story she or he passes along, it still means something quite different coming from an intermediary. I read a story differently when I know someone has forwarded it to me, looking not only for the meaning the author intended but also why my colleague sent it my way, thinking about what they are trying to say through the story and what I should do to respond. In short, we don’t become infected with a message and then uncontrollably pass it along to everyone we come into contact with; we all make a variety of conscious decisions any time we receive or send content that’s being spread.