Five Creative Ways to Improve Health Care in the Developing World

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently announced that it has bestowed 76 grants of $100,000 each to scientists who have come up with unconventional ways to destroy infectious diseases in the developing world. Below are some of our favorites.

1. A Drink to Keep Malaria at Bay

What if immunity to malaria was as simple as downing a chocolate-y drink every day? Steven Maranz of Weill Medical College thinks the key to lifelong malaria immunity might just lie in providing kids with high levels of flavanols–compounds found in chocolate, green tea, and shea nuts–via a beverage.

2. HIV Immunity via a Ring

For many diseases–diarrhea, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and pneumonia among them–mucosal surfaces are the point of entry. That’s why Emmanuel Ho of the University of Utah is trying to attack HIV infections where they start. The researcher’s intra-vaginal ring is designed to slowly release the HIV peptide gp120 and the cytokine IL-12, creating a sustained immune response against the disease.

3. Exercise-Induced Immunity