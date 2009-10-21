Naked Men in Locker Rooms and Why I Think SMART Objectives Can Undermine Sustainable Behavior

SMART Objectives are a

popular management tool in business and have been for some time now. If you are

not familiar with the concept, SMART is an acronym for Specific, Measurable,

Achievable, Realistic and Timebound. Typically, SMART objectives are metrics

cascaded through an organization that set objectives for individual employees.

They are used to manage performance and contribute towards determining pay and

bonus.

SMART objectives simplify an

individual’s contribution to a metric, measure performance against that metric

over defined time periods and isolate the contribution of individuals

independent of the whole.

If you compensate an

individual according to their performance against a metric, they will get the

message and focus on that metric. If it

is timebound, then they will meet the objective within the time defined, losing

sight of the implications on the next time period. This can make it hard to take account of the

more holistic impacts of one’s activities and creates counterproductive

behaviors. It reinforces a behavior that

the whole doesn’t matter. And isolating the individual’s performance to their

metrics distracts from seeing the bigger picture.

Employees are pretty savvy –

after all, that’s why we picked them. At its worst, if you judge an employee

based solely on performance against an individual metric the individual will

find a way to meet and exceed the specific achievement of that metric perhaps

even at the expense of the underlying intent.



In a post back in February, “Legal

doesn’t equal sustainable”, I commented that sustainable thinking requires

seeing both sides of an issue, resolving problems holistically and looking for

solutions that none of the participants may have conceived of alone. I think SMART

objectives, overzealously applied, undermine this approach and companies need

to get smarter at how they are applied.

Of course I understand that

the opposite end of the spectrum – judging everyone by the performance of the

whole – can lead to mediocrity. But I think we have gone too far the other

way. I wrote a piece recently for GE’s

2008 Citizenship report on metrics and particularly the role of ROI in

sustainability. In that post I stated that I believe ROI has role to play to

inform, but not to lead our business sustainability decisions. I think the same of SMART objectives. They

have a role to play to inform, but not to lead our actions.