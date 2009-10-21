Work/Life: Say It Ain’t So, Shoeless Joe

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson got that nickname for taking off his shoes once in the second game of a doubleheader in 1908.

One hundred and one years later, TSA is still making Shoeless Joes of us all with the apparently immutable requirement that we remove our shoes when entering the airport’s walk-through metal detector.

In fact, we’ve been taking off our shoes since 2001, although hope springs eternal that some day technology will let business travelers race through airports wearing something other than penny loafers.

But it goes beyond just shoes. Nearly nine years after 9/11 we are still unpacking our suitcases, hauling out our laptops, and doing an ersatz striptease while juggling gray trays full of our personal possessions. If we are not yet at the point where we can detect potentially damaging materials without this slow, tedious, and annoying process, one wonders what the future holds for speeding passengers through airports.

Count me among the road warriors who strongly encourage the TSA and other regulatory agencies to aggressively move to upgrade the development and implementation of 21st century screening technology. For example, when will we have the technology to screen liquids? The policy of trashing oversize liquid containers has many travelers confused, including one on the TSA blog site who observes: “…would you remind us why TSA thinks it’s safe to line up next to a trash can full of ‘potential liquid explosives’?”

Without new technology we are left to deal with the old TSA restrictions about what (and how much) may be brought aboard. This leads to all sorts of inefficiencies, which manifest themselves as needlessly long lines, which, in turn, require additional staff, which, in turn, drives up costs.

It goes without saying that customer satisfaction takes a hit, too.