Dutch Design Masters, in Their Own Words

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Dutch Design Profiles

If you’re at all curious about Dutch design–or, at least, curious about the weirdos behind designs such as a vertical pig farm or a motorized cubicle–then you should take a spin through Dutch Design Profiles.

A project funded by the Dutch government to market their home-grown ingenuity, it’s series of studio visits with leading Dutch designers. So far, there are 17 profiles up, with more coming soon. Here’s a couple highlights, to get you started:

The visionaries at Philip’s design arm:



MVRDV, the radically experimental architecture firm behind that vertical pig farm:



Furniture designer Jergen Bey, speaking about his aforementioned mobile cubicle:



