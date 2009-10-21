I see the impact of stress everyday in my medical practice in the emergency room: Headaches, chest pain, high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, diabetes. Even the likelihood of acquiring influenza is greater if your immune system is suppressed due to chronic stress!

High achieving women who break through the proverbial ‘glass ceiling’ often end up in my ER on what I call the ‘glass gurney’ – the bed in the ER that you don’t even know exists until you find yourself in a gown flat on your back. It happens in a flash. And guess what, suddenly all the things that only you can do; picking up the kids, stopping by your mom’s, taking a meeting with a potential new client, negotiating a better price for a deal– all that comes to an abrupt halt! The call of the glass gurney awaits just about anyone–but particularly working women who are doing it all for everyone.

Unfortunately, it happens all to often. It’s a knowing look. An instantaneous acknowledgement–the eye contact when I walk into a patient’s room, a woman (Sharon) in her 40s or 50s. The first visit to the ER with chest pain. “I know I have to take better care of myself Doc.” Self blame and guilt are often so common.

The truth is there always is and will be personal accountability. However, the Shriver Report is asking us as a nation to shift our thinking. For all the Sharon’s in our nation, earning 77cents on the dollar compared with the man in the office next to her. The Sharon’s who juggle to pick up the kids, shop and stop by to see droop off a package at Grandma’s.

I believe a critical part of the remedy for stress in the lives of working women is more about how a gendered society must shift to reap the full benefits of the new normal. It is likely that this is a permanent change in our culture.

My concern is the health and wellness of moms, partners and our collective children. I am hopeful this report will generate conversations about systemic changes to inform and make a difference in stress in the lives of working women.