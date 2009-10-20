Adventures in Personal Branding

I walked away from Dan Shawbel’s Personal Branding Summit in Boston thinking “I’m going to give this a try.” Now I haven’t bought Dan’s Me 2.0 book yet but I’ve been reading his blog and trying to incorporate some of his personal branding ideas.

So I began by searching for my name in Google. Dan Ouellette, first page…nothing. Second page…nothing, and finally third page…nothing. Well, not 100% true, their were plenty of Dan Ouellette’s, just not me. So, I started by mirroring some of the techniques someone in a similar professional space as I am in used. I started with what I felt were “trusted” sites in Google’s eyes – Linkedin, Foliomag, FastCompany, etc… I then became active in each of these sites, writing blog posts, adding feeds, becoming part of groups of similar minded people. After about 2 months guess what.

It worked.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised since I do this for a living but it is nice to see my name on page 1 of Google among a pretty competitive set of other Dan’s.

I guess it’s time to try for a top 3 position. I guess I’m “almost famous” 😉