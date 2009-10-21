Does Architecture Have a Foot Fetish?

You don’t have to try very hard to spot the architecture students on a college campus. They’re the ones with the carefully considered shoes (and artful eyewear). It’s easy to see why architects are so selective about their footwear: What are shoes, after all, but mini buildings for your feet? Design and fashion are kissing cousins, and moving closer all the time, so it makes sense that a group of well-known architects have begun designing shoes, especially since the economic slowdown may have left them with spare time. Though it’s hard to say whether these shoes are full-square design efforts, vanity projects or glorified licensing agreements.

Frank Gehry and his son, Alejandro Gehry, an artist, collaborated on a foppish two-tone boot for the high-end French shoemaker J.M. Weston. The boot is based on a 19th-century design for Prince Albert, though it looks like the kind of thing Keith Richards might have worn in swinging London.

Last year Melissa, an eco-conscious Brazilian shoe label, introduced an all-rubber high heel by Zaha Hadid with the same swooping, futuristic lines as her recent Star Trek-like furniture.

Hadid also designed limited-edition boots for Lacoste with a tail that entwines the ankle–a serpentine version of Crocs. In both cases Hadid transferred the blobby design forms made possible by rapid prototyping to shoes.