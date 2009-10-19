Apple Magic Mouse Hands On

Apple’s Magic Mouse is an aluminum base topped off with a curvy, white multitouch surface. You point; you gesture with fingers. It’s a little weird to use but leagues ahead of the mighty mouse. I may go back to mice.

The strangest thing, in theory, is that you have different gestures than on a standard Macbook Pro trackpad. Specifically, scrolling is done with one finger, instead of two, because one finger on a trackpad is pointing; on the mouse, you would be tracking with your arm/wrist and the entire device. Scrolling works in all directions, 360 degrees. You can actually scroll with 1, 2 and three fingers, going up and down. But two fingers going backwards or forward, in, say a browser, is the equivalent of three finger swipes on a touchpad that is, it goes forward and back in your browser history to previous windows. The entire surface of the low profile mouse, down to the apple logo’s bottom, is the seamless touch surface without even the scroll nipple the Mighty Mouse had.

The left and right buttons work perfectly, unlike in previous pseudo button mice from Apple. That’s the big thing that they screwed up last time and made happen this time. The Left and right clicks aren’t just touchpad gestures, the entire surface clicks down.

The entire surface is polycarbonate, in white that matches the keys.

It runs on AA batteries and Apple claims 4 months of use per set.

You can get it with the new iMac or pay $69 separately.