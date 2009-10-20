The Sai: Toyota’s Second Hybrid

Toyota knows a good thing when it sees it. The car company is well on its way to spinning off its best-selling Prius hybrid, first with the recently announced 2010 Auris HSD, and now with the Sai, a hybrid luxury sedan that will be released in Japan in December.

The vehicle, which will be the second Toyota hybrid on the market, is based on the 2010 Lexus HS 250h platform. It will start at $37,100–significantly more than the $22,750 Prius. The Sai won’t be as fuel-efficient, either, with a fuel economy of 54 mpg, compared to the Prius’s 89 mpg rating (under Japanese testing procedures). But unlike the Prius, the 2.4 liter engine Sai is aimed squarely at the luxury market, and Toyota still expects to sell 3,000 of the vehicles each month.

No word on what kind of powertrain lies under the Sai’s hood, but Toyota is expected to release more details about the vehicle later this week at the Tokyo Motor Show.

[Via Motor Authority]