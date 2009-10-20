advertisement
Power of a Zero Mean Noise Signal

By Howdy Pierce1 minute Read

Cardinal Peak managing partner Mike Perkins, Ph.D., has posted a new blog exploring Power of a Zero Mean Noise Signal. Read the post at http://www.cardinalpeak.com/blog/?p=183, or start with his first entry in this blog series, Power Measurements with the DFT.

