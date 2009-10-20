Vicon Helps You Capture Your Life Without Lifting a Finger

We’re a pretty snap-happy society when it comes to documenting our lives–we take photos wherever we go, even using our phones to post images online while we’re on the move. Thanks to U.K.-based firm Vicon, capturing these memories is about to get even easier.

The company will soon launch a camera that automatically takes pictures as often as every 30 seconds. Worn around your neck, documentation becomes virtually hands-free. The camera uses an accelerometer, light sensors, and heat sensors to know to capture an image whenever you enter a new environment, or when someone is standing in front of you.

The technology was originally developed for the Microsoft SenseCam to help patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia–studies have shown that reviewing the day’s events can improve long-term memory. Vicon’s version will originally be marketed to researchers with a price tag of $820, and it’s one-gigabyte memory can hold 30,000 images. A consumer version expected in 2010.

It’s an interesting notion, especially for people into lifelogging, but it’s hard to see how this constant surveillance will appeal to the mass market. When the shots are taken from an object hanging around your neck, what will picture quality be like? And what do you do with 30,000 images, most of which would be of mundane day-to-day happenings? How many people really want to document every minute of their life?

[Via Holykaw!]