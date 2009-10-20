Everything but the Paper Cut: Eye-popping Ways Artists Use Paper

In the year since the Museum of Art and Design reopened in its new digs on Columbus Circle, they’ve been delivering consistently compelling shows–from punk-rock lace to radical knitting experiments. The newest, “Slash: Paper Under the Knife”, opened last weekend and runs through April 4, 2010.
The focus is paper–and the way contemporary artists have used paper itself as a medium, whether by cutting, tearing, burning, or shredding. In all, the show features 50 artists and a dozen installations made just for the show, including Andreas Kocks’s Paperwork #701G (in the Beginning), seen above. Here’s a sampling of the other works on display:
Mia Pearlman’s Eddy:
Ferry Staverman, A Space Odesey:
A detail of a sprawling work by Andrew Scott Ross, Rocks and Rocks and Caves and Dreams:
Lane Twitchell’s Peaceable Kingdom (Evening Land):
Béatrice Coron, WaterCity:
Between the Lines, by Ariana Boussard-Reifel: A book with every single word cut out:
Famed Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson’s Your House is a laser-cut negative impression of Eliasson’s actual house; as you flip through the pages, you get a tour of the house in cross section:
Chris Kenny’s Grand Island, part of a series of “maps” depicting a fictional city: