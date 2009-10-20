Debunking Myths About Gen Y

Over the past few years, the media has seemingly defined Gen Y into a single stereotype. While some may fit the stereotype, there are tens of millions more breaking the mold and exceeding expectations. Gen Y is 76 million members strong, full of diversity, creativity and bursting with potential.

Gen Y wants to be remembered. They’ve been through the highest highs and lowest lows on both personal and economic levels. Many areestablishing themselves as leaders , influencers and role models who will be remembered for generations to come. We’re debunking some of the biggest myths of Gen Y to showcase the power and potential they truly have.

Myth: They think they’re entitled

Debunked: In this economy, it’s hard to believe that anyone would feel entitled to anything; Gen Y is no exception. There are always some exceptions to the rule, but the majority of Gen Y is out thereworking for what they want . In a lackluster year of employment, many grads took unglamorous, unpaid internships because they wanted the experience – not the money. More and more, young Gen Y-ers are realizing the importance of higher education, and are striving for more prestigious degrees in order to truly earn their place within their future career fields.

Myth: They only care about themselves

Debunked: “Active” is an understatement when referring to Gen Y. The growth of social media has not only connected friends, but total strangers as well. Together, Gen Y has come up with some pretty amazing ideas for social entrepreneurship and social cause, community activism, and much more. Members of Gen Y are actively engaged and constantly seeking ways to help and improve on something – anything – they can get their hands on. The Australian-based SWT Groupreports that 51 percent of Gen Y-ers are involved in charity work. They have more information and resources at their fingertips than ever before, and are putting it to good use.

Myth: They don’t have meaningful relationships