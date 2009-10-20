The Underwater Cabinet Meeting and 5 Other Global Warming PR Stunts

The Maldives government pulled the ultimate global warming PR stunt this past weekend when it held a cabinet meeting on the sea floor. The stunt, meant to highlight the issues facing the lowest-lying country on Earth, received plenty of attention. All of which got us thinking: what other global warming PR stunts have made an impact? Below, we look at some of our favorites.

1. Earth Hour

Contentious? Yes, but that’s the point. This World Wildlife Fund-organized annual event asks businesses and homes to turn off all lights and electrical appliances for an hour in protest of climate change. The global event has hundreds of participating countries and cities.

2. The Chamber of Commerce Statement



Activist group The Yes Men pulled a fast one on the Washington Post, The New York Times, and Reuters yesterday when group member Andy Bichlbaum impersonated a Chamber of Commerce executive at a press conference and delivered the following statement: “We at the Chamber have tried to keep climate science from interfering

with business. But without a stable climate, there will be no business.” At the end of the press event, Chamber spokesman Eric Wohlschlegel burst into the room and angrily declared that the statement was fraudulent.