Hopenhagen: Turning the World’s Attention to the Cop15 Summit

This December, a group of global leaders from 192 countries will converge in Copenhagen for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP15), one of the most critical environmental summits in recent history. But as the U.N. quickly discovered as they started to publicize the event, not very many people, even those who were interested in the issues at stake, knew that COP15 was happening. U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon reached out to a group of marketers and advertising creatives to help the COP15 become top-of-mind for those who cared about the cause, with the hope that greater awareness would help the summit achieve a more positive outcome.

FOCUSING ON HOPE

A large group of media, marketing, tech and creative partners realized that the COP15 event itself needed to be reintroduced to the world. “These things are very wonkish, very in-crowd and they often happen in far away places,” says Freya Williams, a member of the team who works at OgilvyEarth, the firm that led the strategy and creative executions. But if the group could use that far away-seeming city as part of the event’s brand, they felt they’d be able to give it some real-life heft and also create an aspirational place–a state of mind. A simple play on words using hope and Copenhagen resulted in the creative idea to brand the event as Hopenhagen.

Marketing a climate change event in itself was another challenge. With the audience burned out on stories about apocalyptic sea levels, the team needed to make this message feel different. The timehook–the fact that this event is only a few months away–was a important way to make action feel urgent, and also more real. “This is a real deadline,” says Williams. “There is a concrete date in a real place. It’s not just a climate change campaign, it’s tied to a real thing.” They used the countdown as motivation for people to rally around the cause as soon as possible, and to show their support in a highly visible way. “What we thought was important was that we could create the sense that the people are watching,” says Williams. A campaign began to form around the concept of public accountability, for both the audience and the attendees.

REACHING OUT

Of course there’s no better way to show your support for a cause nowadays than to place it on your Facebook page or as a Twitter status update. But the team wanted to transcend the typical social media experience. They created easily shareable social media memes like the Facebook Passport application where people could accumulate stamps, which lent to the idea of having people publicly declare themselves as citizens of Hopenhagen. Through the Web site, the campaign encouraged the audience to spread the word about Hopenhagen using Web banners and emails that directed people back to a petition. Users signing this petition are effectively granted “citizenship” and a message with their wish for the planet is placed over their city on an interactive map. “People can go to the site, sign up and share with friends, get a Passport and let us know if they have ideas to help make this the

success it needs to be,” says Williams. They need to engage creatively to help swell the

movement.”

Since the logo and branding needed to also feel as if it came from a

very grass-roots, self-initiated place, the team chose a variety of

different logos, each handwritten by real people, to convey this sentiment. Using donated media, and a variety of editorial channels, the

Hopenhagen print ads, posters and TV spots are beginning to achieve mainstream awareness. Global partners Coca-Cola, Siemens and SAP, who each have their own dedicated sustainability initiatives, were brought on because of their commitments and desire to lead industry in driving a sustainable economy. They will be including the Hopenhagen call to action in their marketing materials, and encouraging their employees, business network and fans to join the movement. These efforts included a series of posters for Coke, who saw the summit as a critical time to bring attention and scale to efforts to solve climate change.

GLOBAL SURGE

The site also called for its audience to create “mass demonstrations of support,” documenting

and sharing those demonstrations with Hopehagen’s team, to achieve a widespread feeling that this was a worldwide movement. This was the moment the word Hopenhagen transcended a typical brand: It became something that the people started to see as their own. As the name quickly took hold in Denmark itself, a football team rebranded themselves Hopenhagen for one match, even redesigning their uniforms. A flash mob was organized for the town square of Copenhagen, where people marched into the square and peeled away their clothes to sunbathe in October as a way of demonstrating global warming. “It is exciting to see the popular movement begin to take off,” says Williams.