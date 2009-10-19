Viral Loop iPhone App Predictions Game

First there was the book, then the Facebook widget, and now the Viral Loop iPhone app, which went officially live today. It just goes to show that marketing a book ain’t what it used to be.

While the Facebook application tells you what you’re worth in dollars to Facebook based on your level of engagement, your friends’ activity level and your “influence”–defined, in part, by how well you spread the app–the Viral Loop iPhone app is a predictions market–the first to earn its own iPhone app. Simply put, users who download the Viral Loop Predictions Market from Apple’s app store or iTunes get $10,000 in play money to bet on the future. (If a user runs out of money, there are ways to raise more capital, like, well, buying the book.)

Along with StudioE9, which created both applications, I partnered with InTrade to handle the back end. Initially I’d planned to handle things–creating the predictions, monitoring forums, etc.–but it soon became obvious that would be a gargantuan undertaking. InTrade is perhaps the most successful predictions market on the Web, and comes with a large and enthusiastic audience, which places thousands upon thousands of bets every year.

On InTrade, there are several categories of predictions–including technology, politics, financial, entertainment, arts, and user-generated predictions, which everyone can bet on. There are also discussion threads, where users can bicker with one another, gripe about rules or offer their two cents.

Some recent InTrade predictions include:

The Google Lunar X Prize to be won on/before 31 Dec 2012. Thus far, out of 332 InTrade.net users, 35% are betting this will happen.

Microsoft Windows 7 to be released on/before 31 Dec 2009: 99% of the 73 prediction votes cast believe this to be true.

Barack Obama to be Democratic Presidential Nominee in 2012: 81.3% of the 4,496 predictions cast predict yes.

Lindsay Lohan to bare all for Playboy: 87% say this is likely, with more than 11,000 users betting.

There are also short deadline predictions, like “The Dow to close 25 points higher than previous close.” No matter what your interest, there are probably predictions you can bet on at InTrade.net.

The Viral Loop Predictions Market for the iPhone works with the free virtual money side of InTrade, which also hosts a predictions market where people gamble real money. That’s legal overseas (the company is based in Ireland) but being that we live in America, we facilitate only the InTrade.net side of the predictions market. It’s a game, nothing more. Anyone wanting to bet real money can’t use the Viral Loop app for that.