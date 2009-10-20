Rosetta Stone: Uniting The World Through Language Learning

We see over and over that companies that are thriving are pursuing something good. While many traditional companies try to paint themselves “good,” under a thin veneer they maintain near exclusive commitment to growing short-term shareholder value. While many “good” organizations try to make a profit, they remain rooted in a traditional non-profit mentality.

But many of today’s successful businesses were grown from the middle

of these extremes. They do not feel a tug-of-war between being good and

creating shareholder value because these two agendas can actually

depend on each other. Like sleeping and eating, you must have both. You

cannot choose.

When I asked Tom Adams, CEO of Rosetta Stone (RST), about the company’s mission, he

said, “Basically we want to make the world a better place. We imagine a

world where anyone anywhere can learn any language fluently with

Rosetta Stone alone. And that will lead to a better world through more

communication.”

Two months later when I interviewed Rosetta Stone’s head of R&D,

he said something similar, using different words. When people can

explain their company’s purpose in their own language, it means they actually understand it, which means there is a chance they truly believe it.

When this purpose links company sales or profit with doing good,

they become codependent. That removes the conflict between shareholders

and society and creates singular clarity.

Since people want to feel good about what they belong to, this

purpose has salutary effects on both employees and investors. Tom says

it enables RST to attract employees who might otherwise scoff at

working for a mid-sized firm.