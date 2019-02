Where the Wild Things Are just had a bang-up opening weekend–$32.5 million, well above the expected take of around $25 million. Warner Brothers should be breathing a sigh of relief. As we wrote before, the marketing run-up seemed to veered towards hipsters rather than kids. That left many wondering who exactly would see the film.

Our writer, Cliff Kuang, spoke this weekend on NPR’s All Things Considered about how the movie was marketed, and why. Listen below.