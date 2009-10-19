‘Viral Loop’ Book Signing With Fast Company’s Adam Penenberg

Stemming from a May 2008 Fast Company cover story, contributor Adam Penenberg’s book Viral Loop explores the phenomenon catalyzing the explosive, feedback-driven growth characteristic of today’s social media environment. Join Adam for a brief reading and a book-signing at 396 Avenue of the Americas (at 8th Street) in New York this evening. Check out an excerpt from the book here, or come by to hear Adam explain how successful Web 2.0 companies like Facebook, YouTube, eBay, and Twitter have grown by creating products that customers spread to others simply by using them. The events starts at 7:30; naturally, you should tell your friends.