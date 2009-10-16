Google Trike View: Innovation or Three-Wheeled Privacy Invasion?

We’re all familiar with the can of worms that is the Google Street View and its mobile cameras. As the tragic Jaycee Lee Dugard-Phillip Garrido case recently proved, moving to an unincorporated part of town and intentionally building a hidden backyard lair isn’t even enough to escape the map-makers’ roving eye. But members of the tin foil hat set worried about showing up on Street View could always go off-road, set up an Airstream and a generator, and take relative solace in the belief that they’d disappeared between the Google grid lines.

Until Now.

Google has a trike. It’s 250 lbs., has GPS and a Street View camera. And it goes off-road.

Sure, it’s been around in Europe for a while. Sure the company’s playing nice, asking us all to suggest ideas about where, exactly, it should roam, but if there ever were fodder for folks who believe Google is the CIA, Big Brother, and Skynet all rolled into one, this latest digital-eyed gizmo is that fodder … on three wheels.