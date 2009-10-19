NPR’s New Wi-Fi Radio is a Baby Boomer’s Boombox

NPR may have spent the better part of this year making itself into a leader in digital broadcasting , but with its new dedicated Internet radio, the organization is reaching out to its core audience–baby boomers.

“We had been talking about doing something for our over-50 listeners for a

while,” says Barbara Sopato, director of NPR’s e-commerce and consumer products

division. Then, at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, she and

other NPR representatives came across Jake Sigal’s booth in the “Silvers Summit”

section. Sigal’s company, Livio, introduced a dedicated Pandora Internet radio

last year–and now, in time for the holidays, the company is

debuting a dedicated NPR radio. (Sigal will be presenting the radio at the AARP @50+ expo in Las

Vegas next week).

Steve Jobs may not be

interested in dedicated devices like the Kindle, but there’s a case to be made

for creating products that help less Web-savvy people take advantage of

new technology developments, such as online movies and music. Take Roku’s

dedicated digital video player, which makes online video from Netflix, Major

League Baseball, and other providers available on viewers’ TVs. Sigal says all

his projects start with the question, “How can I get this technology to my

parents?” (He invented the first USB turntable for converting vinyl to mp3s).

Now he’s thrilled to have worked on a project with NPR. “NPR is one of the

coolest companies we’ve ever talked to because they know what their users

want,” he says.

Sigal and Sopato came to Fast Company‘s offices recently for a quick demo of the

new NPR Internet radio. Like Livio’s Pandora radio, the device uses Wi-Fi but

comes equipped with an Ethernet cable for customers who don’t have wireless

Internet. The new radio has some features that should appeal to younger

audiences, too: great sound quality, and access to more than 16,000 stations around the world and more than 800

NPR stations. But at $199, this device seems more like something younger

consumers would buy for their parents than for themselves. Livio’s NPR radio is

avialble for preorder at NPR’s online store and on Livio’s Web site starting today.