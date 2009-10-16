Ethical Halloween Candy: The 4 Most Sustainable Brands

Want to teach the kids that show up at your door on Halloween a lesson about sustainability? Greenopia recently rated 10 of the top candy manufacturers using a number of factors, including ingredient sourcing, transparency, transportation methods, and product packaging. Each of the usual suspects–Jelly Belly, Mars, Nestle, Hershey’s, Pez, and Godiva–received an embarrassing zero out of four leaves on the Greenopia scale. But the four companies below received kudos for their efforts in greening the candy business. Granted, you may not want to dish out $3 bars of Halloween candy (we’re looking at you, Endangered Species Chocolate). But at least these brands provide an alternative to companies with poor environmental reporting and suspiciously sourced candy.

1. Endangered Species Chocolate

The animal-themed packaging certainly makes this chocolate look green enough–and as it turns out, it is. Greenopia gave Endangered Species Chocolate four leaves for organic and ethically-grown chocolate, good environmental reporting, water-based ink on packaging, and a production process that takes place in a LEED-certified building.

2. Theo

Another four-leaf brand, Theo’s products are all organic and fair trade certified. The brand also makes sure to source local ingredients and use renewable energy whenever possible. One criticism from Greenopia: a lack of transparency in the company’s supply chain.

3. Yummy Earth