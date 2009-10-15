6 Ways Google Has Greened Its Main Campus

Google has made waves in the greentech world with its multi-million dollar geothermal and solar power investments, its plans to build a wave-powered data center, and its proclamation that it wants to make clean energy cheaper than coal. Unbeknownst to some, the Internet behemoth’s green plans extend inward as well. Below, we take a look at six sustainable initiatives at Google’s main campus in Mountain View, California.

Solar Panels

The Googleplex features 9,212 photovoltaic solar panels that generate 1.6 MW of electricity, or enough to power 1,000 homes. The panels produce 30% of all power for the complex during peak electricity demand.

Sustainable Buildings

Many buildings at the campus use cradle-to-cradle certified products, PV and formaldehyde-free materials, and fresh air ventilation. Building 43 has recycled carpets, sustainable wood, and blue jeans used as soundproofing material.