Moral Question of the Day: Should We Burn Bunnies for Biofuel?

Biofuel comes from some strange sources–watermelon, coffee grounds, and poop, to name a few. But when does the weirdness cross over into immorality? Perhaps when we start burning bunnies for biofuel.

As unbelievable as it may sound, stray rabbits in Stockholm are reportedly being captured, frozen, and shipped to a heating plant to be used as biofuel by a local company called Konvex. It’s not quite as cruel as it first seems. Thousands of strays and abandoned pets hop around the streets of Stockholm, and they’ve begun to munch on crops in city parks. So in a way, turning the rabbits into biofuel is just an efficient method to get rid of an invasive animal. But unsurprisingly, the killings are angering animal right activists.

Sweden’s Society for the Protection of Wild Rabbits claims that parks could be sprayed with chemicals to make them unattractive to rabbits. Rabbit hunters protest that this will just move the problem without eradicating it. Killing the animals does seem like the simplest and least toxic solution, but using the mass slaughter of a single species for fuel doesn’t sit well. It’s true that dead human bodies have been used by some towns for their waste heat, but the humans involved weren’t killed for their energy potential. The rabbits, on the other hand, are methodically killed and packaged.

What do you think–have we gone too far?

